The Gibraltar Target Shooting Association completed the first of its summer tournament events on day one with shooters completing the Prone event earlier this Saturday morning.

GTSA is currently hosting the GTSA summer tournament over the long week end with visiting shooters from the U.K. participating.

Events will take place throughout Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Starting times will be

9am start for Prone,

11.30. start for Air Rifle

14.30 start for 3p 3x20