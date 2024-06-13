GTTA End of Season Basewell League Presentations

The GTTA recently held their end of season League presentations at Cormorant Boat Owners Club.

Division 1 went down to the wire, with Team Tenergy edging out Double Trouble in a tense decider. Fiodor Veresciaka and Jamie Ghio went neck and neck in the first match, with Fiodor just taking it 11-7 in the 5th game to give Team Tenergy a 1-0 lead. Young Jamie Diaz leveled the score at 1-1 by beating John Jacks. Fiodor restored the lead for Team Tenergy by winning his second singles match against Jamie Diaz. Jamie Ghio then leveled the scores again at 2-2. The deciding doubles match was a tense affair, with Fiodor and John Jacks eventually overcoming the two Jamies to give Team Tenergy an overall 3-2 match win and the Division 1 League title, which they narrowly lost to Spin Assassins last year.

Division 2 was led virtually all the way by Roy’s Fish n Chips, winning 12 of their 14 League matches and edging out The Pimples for second place. It was a pleasing result for Roy’s, making up for last year’s disappointment of losing the Play Off Final. Sponsor Roy congratulated the team and said he was happy to give something back to the community by sponsoring the Division 2 winners.

Div 1

P W L Pts

Team Tenergy 12 10 2 20

Double Trouble 12 9 3 18

Spin Assassins 12 6 6 12

Paddle Pals 12 4 8 8

The Gringos 12 1 11 2

Div 2

P W L Pts

Roy’s Fish Chips 14 12 2 24

The Pimples 14 11 3 22

X Men 14 10 4 20

Team 3 14 7 7 14

Caleta Breeze 14 7 7 14

All Ages 14 4 10 8

Goodfellas 14 4 10 8

Black Skulls 14 1 13 2

Div 1 individual Top 5

1.F .Veresciaka (Team Tenergy)

2.Jack Anthony (Paddle Pals)

3 . P. Camilleri ( Spin Assassins)

4.J .Ghio (Double Trouble)

5.J.Diaz (Double Trouble)

Div 2 individual Top 5

1. Paul Moore (Team 3)

&Roy Pearce ( Roy’s Fish)

3. J. Martinez ( Caleta Breeze)

4. Gaby Ionescu ( The Pimples

5. Ray Murphy ( All Ages )

