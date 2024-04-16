Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GTTA holds Open

By Stephen Ignacio
16th April 2024

Jack Anthony and Gabriela Ionescu were to be the eventual winners in the men’s and females GIbraltar Table Tennis Association Open respectively this weekend.
The event saw categories from the under 12s to veterans competing in their respective category.
Notably the tournament also saw up and coming youngster Jamie Diaz nit only win his Under 14 category but also partner with Jamie Ghio in the men’s doubles and come away with a gold medal.

Under 12
Nathaniel Reyes winner
Jamie Stevenson runner up

Under 14
Jamie Díaz winner
Nathaniel Reyes runner up

Girls under 14
Tiana Navas winner
Penny Caruana runner up

Veterans over 55
Derek Alman winner
Ray Murphy runner up

Mixed doubles
Meenal Viz Derek Alman winner
Katherin Chrayeh Jamie Ghio runner up

Men’s doubles
Jamie Ghio Jamie Díaz winner
Jack Antony Jason Floyd runner up

Female doubles
Meenal Viz Katherine Chrayeh winner
Gabriela Ionescu Caroline McGrail

Men’s
Jack Anthony winner
2 Paul Camilleri
3 Jamie Ghio Fiodor Veresciaka

Ladies
Gabriela Ionescu winner
2 Meenal Viz
3 Carolyn McGrail Katherin Chrayeh

Men’s Consolation
1 Ray Murphy
2 Roy Pearce
3 Corrie

