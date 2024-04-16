GTTA holds Open

Jack Anthony and Gabriela Ionescu were to be the eventual winners in the men’s and females GIbraltar Table Tennis Association Open respectively this weekend.

The event saw categories from the under 12s to veterans competing in their respective category.

Notably the tournament also saw up and coming youngster Jamie Diaz nit only win his Under 14 category but also partner with Jamie Ghio in the men’s doubles and come away with a gold medal.

Under 12

Nathaniel Reyes winner

Jamie Stevenson runner up

Under 14

Jamie Díaz winner

Nathaniel Reyes runner up

Girls under 14

Tiana Navas winner

Penny Caruana runner up

Veterans over 55

Derek Alman winner

Ray Murphy runner up

Mixed doubles

Meenal Viz Derek Alman winner

Katherin Chrayeh Jamie Ghio runner up

Men’s doubles

Jamie Ghio Jamie Díaz winner

Jack Antony Jason Floyd runner up

Female doubles

Meenal Viz Katherine Chrayeh winner

Gabriela Ionescu Caroline McGrail

Men’s

Jack Anthony winner

2 Paul Camilleri

3 Jamie Ghio Fiodor Veresciaka

Ladies

Gabriela Ionescu winner

2 Meenal Viz

3 Carolyn McGrail Katherin Chrayeh

Men’s Consolation

1 Ray Murphy

2 Roy Pearce

3 Corrie