Guardian Angel Foundation renovates Cancer Relief Centre playground

By Chronicle Staff
6th August 2024

The playground at the Cancer Relief Centre has been renovated after further donations from the Guardian Angel Foundation.

The playground was built and funded by the foundation in 2017, and has since served as a vital space where children can play safely while their families receive cancer support services.

The latest refurbishment ensured that this cherished area remains a vibrant and secure environment for all who use it.

The project included comprehensive upgrades to the playground equipment, the enhancement of safety features, and the installation of new interactive and sensory elements designed to accommodate children of all ages and abilities.

“It has been an honour to continue partnering with Cancer Relief Gibraltar and donate funds to give the children’s playground a facelift after seven years since the original playground was created,” said Kevin Hook, co-founder of Guardian Angel Foundation.

This project aligned with the Foundation's mission to provide support and resources that promote the well-being of children.

Grainne McKenna, CEO of Cancer Relief Gibraltar, thanked the Foundation for their ongoing support.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Guardian Angel Foundation for their generous donation towards the refurbishment of our children’s playground area, Ms Mckenna said.

“It was through their support in 2017 that we were first able to create a safe and cheerful space for children at the Centre, which has made a significant difference for families with young children who use our services.”

“It means the world to us that they continue to support our efforts in providing a welcoming and supportive environment for kids."

For those who would like to know more information about this project or to learn how to support Cancer Relief, contact the charity directly at 20042392 or info@cancerrelief.gi.

