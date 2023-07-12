Guernsey 2023 - Asia Kent takes gold for Gibraltar in 200m breaststroke event
By Eyleen Gomez in Guernsey Asia Kent took gold for Gibraltar in the 200m breaststroke final on Tuesday evening in a time of 2:34.30. Her time was faster by four seconds over the silver medallist. Earlier on in the day, in the qualifying heat, she broke another Gibraltar record completing the distance of 200m in...
