Guernsey 2023 - Bronze for Gibraltar shooters despite challenging conditions at Guernsey
By Eyleen Gomez in Guernsey On the shooting range, Gibraltar had two shooters in the Olympic Trap Individual men’s event, with Kevin Cowles taking bronze. His teammate Harry Murphy also took part. Anita Chaperon and Bettina Manner took bronze in the women’s 25m standard pistol team event. Despite inclement weather, the Gibraltar shooting team has...
