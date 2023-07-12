Guernsey 2023 - Cerisola reflects on thrilling race
By Eyleen Gomez in Guernsey Mountain biker Giles Cerisola shrugged off setbacks in a race around Delancey Park to finish mid-field in 17th place. He completed the course in 45:35.46. The issues started when he could not click into the pedal at the very start of the race but, unperturbed, he managed to catch up...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here