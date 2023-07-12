Guernsey 2023 - Jessy Franco has sights on athletics gold in 200m
By Eyleen Gomez in Guernsey Jessy Franco is through to the men’s 200m final, having come first in both the semi-final and heats on Tuesday. He crossed the finish line in a time of 22.22, an improvement of half a second from the heats. He will now aim for gold in the finals on Wednesday...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here