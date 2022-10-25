Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gustavo Bacarisas stamps are last issued by Gib with Queen's profile

By Chronicle Staff
24th October 2022

A special set of stamps, the last issued by Gibraltar bearing the profile of Queen Elizabeth II, has been launched to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of artist Gustavo Bacarisas.

The initiative by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture and the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau is part of wider celebrations marking the work and legacy of the artist, whose impact is still very relevant to date.

The set features some of Bacarisas’ artworks, all on show at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery and City Hall.

Most of the artworks depicted have a specific link to Gibraltar and commemorate the artist’s talent life and art.

The launch of the stamps, which had been planned for the artist’s actual birth date on September 23, was postponed due to the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

The stamps depict the former monarch’s profile, so authorisation was required from The Palace for release.

The Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau has confirmed that this set of Gibraltar stamps will be the last to feature Her Late Majesty’s profile.

The stamps were launched by the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, and the Minister with responsibility for Postal Services, Vijay Daryanani.

The stamps are available for purchase online on www.gibraltar-stamps.com, from the Philatelic Shop outside the Main Post Office and from the National Art Gallery gift shop at City Hall.

