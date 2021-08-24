GVA enjoys two days of beach volleyball

The Gibraltar Volleyball Association this weekend held two days of beach volleyball tournaments for both advanced and intermediate players.

The IDT Finance tournament was very well attended and saw some exciting matches taking place this weekend:

Saturday

Advanced womens:

1) Emma/Dani

2) Plan-Arrabal

3) Super Rambo

Mens:

1) Reyes-Martin

2) Edgar Y Pachon

3) Jackson Gadea

Intermediate on Sunday:

1Puretas De Ceuta

2Empire Strikes Back

3Peninsula Events

The association has also been busy preparing its under 19 squad for their departure next week to participate in a CEV tournament as the sport continues to grow in numbers.

photo of squad by Stephen Ignacio

Photos beach volleyball supplied by GVA

