GVA enjoys two days of beach volleyball
The Gibraltar Volleyball Association this weekend held two days of beach volleyball tournaments for both advanced and intermediate players.
The IDT Finance tournament was very well attended and saw some exciting matches taking place this weekend:
Saturday
Advanced womens:
1) Emma/Dani
2) Plan-Arrabal
3) Super Rambo
Mens:
1) Reyes-Martin
2) Edgar Y Pachon
3) Jackson Gadea
Intermediate on Sunday:
1Puretas De Ceuta
2Empire Strikes Back
3Peninsula Events
The association has also been busy preparing its under 19 squad for their departure next week to participate in a CEV tournament as the sport continues to grow in numbers.
photo of squad by Stephen Ignacio
Photos beach volleyball supplied by GVA