Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

GVA enjoys two days of beach volleyball

By Stephen Ignacio
24th August 2021

The Gibraltar Volleyball Association this weekend held two days of beach volleyball tournaments for both advanced and intermediate players.
The IDT Finance tournament was very well attended and saw some exciting matches taking place this weekend:

Saturday
Advanced womens:
1) Emma/Dani
2) Plan-Arrabal
3) Super Rambo

Mens:
1) Reyes-Martin
2) Edgar Y Pachon
3) Jackson Gadea

Intermediate on Sunday:
1Puretas De Ceuta
2Empire Strikes Back
3Peninsula Events

The association has also been busy preparing its under 19 squad for their departure next week to participate in a CEV tournament as the sport continues to grow in numbers.
photo of squad by Stephen Ignacio

Photos beach volleyball supplied by GVA

Most Read

Local News

Caleta Hotel to close in December as Callaghan family eyes Hilton project

Mon 23rd Aug, 2021

Brexit

Frontex chief says EU border agency would be ‘honoured’ to play role in Rock’s post-Brexit future

Sun 22nd Aug, 2021

Local News

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas visit Gibraltar

Tue 17th Aug, 2021

Local News

Increase in Bluefin quota ‘completely unjustified’, environmental groups say

Sat 21st Aug, 2021

Local News

Incidents of orcas ramming into pleasure crafts spike

Mon 23rd Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
New IPSC athletes qualified

24th August 2021

Sports
Mark Lett breaks national record on cycling TT

22nd August 2021

Sports
Europa Futsal in second heavy defeat this time against Latvian side Raba

22nd August 2021

Sports
Gibraltar U16s beaten by Moldova U16s in crucial last FIBA European tournament match

21st August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021