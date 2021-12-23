Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

GVA Junior Development well underway

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd December 2021

GVA travelled to Algeciras with its junior players along side their parents and head coach Nenad Tatic.  Friendly games were played against Club Voleibal Ciudad Algeciras providing both sides with an opportunity to similar level opposition. On both sides the teams have recently been formed, with both trying to gain additional competitive experience.
The matches provided for a chance for talents on both sides to shine under a new environment.
The GVA has upped its gears in recent season to provide youth development players greater opportunities. Players now, not just also playing in their own leagues, as well as senior leagues, but also provided with the chance to play towards the international stage with the U19s involved in the Small Countries tournaments.

Most Read

Local News

Man arrested following traffic collision

Wed 22nd Dec, 2021

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

Two fined for breaking Covid Regulations

Thu 23rd Dec, 2021

Local News

Omicron cases reach 70 as new strain gains ground

Tue 21st Dec, 2021

Local News

Manolo Ruiz, indefatigable champion of the elderly, dies at 88

Tue 21st Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
EBA Nations Cup cancelled as Gibraltar withdraws

23rd December 2021

Sports
Nico Bado has secured sponsorship with Winmau Darts

23rd December 2021

Sports
Shania Robba the Ultimate Goal

22nd December 2021

Sports
Gibraltar Volleyball President in Hungary

21st December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021