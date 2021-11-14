Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GVA pays tribute to Martinez and Avellano

By Stephen Ignacio
14th November 2021

The Gibraltar Volleyball Association paid a special tribute to both Sergio Martinez and Anthony Avellano on Friday with a memorial match at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.
The match saw some 70 individuals gather, from past and present members of the GVA joining family and friends.
Commenting after the match GVA official spokesperson said, “Yesterday was a very special day for GVA as 70 individuals gathered for a memorial match of two very important people.

Sergio Martinez was very valued as he was part of the Gibraltar volleyball committee up until the end of his life. He worked with the GVA during the difficult years to lift the sport and start to bring it back to life again. We were very fortunate to have him attend the Gibraltar island games 2019 to watch his son play.

Antonio Avellano also dedicated his life to volleyball as everyone present would know, and it was a pleasure to see so many people attending the memorial match in his and Sergio’s honour.

Antonio was a founding member of the GVA and instrumental in the development and progress of volleyball in Gibraltar.  

The presentation to the families was a token of our appreciation to them. It was great to see so many familiar faces back in the sports hall playing and watching the sport of volleyball which both Sergio and Antonio loved and to which they both dedicated their lives.”

