Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th Sep, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

GVA President continues journey in higher echelons of Volleyball

By Stephen Ignacio
27th September 2022

Gibraltar Volleyball Association President Emma Labrador continued her journey placing Gibraltar’s volleyball on the highest echelons of the sport with he latest presence in Arnhem, Netherlands for CEV and FIVB Congress. Accompanied by Robert Buhagiar who attended the the Small Countries meeting, Ms Labrador participated in the CEV (European Volleyball) General Assembly as well as...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Spain has ‘clear vision’ of what shared prosperity should be, Albares says

Mon 26th Sep, 2022

Local News

Gibraltarian wins UK’s Top Model Charity People’s Choice Award

Sat 24th Sep, 2022

Brexit

CM urges Spain to avoid ‘last-minute hardball’ in treaty negotiations, hints at referendum ‘at right moment’

Thu 22nd Sep, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for cultural hub in Fortress House

Thu 22nd Sep, 2022

Local News

Surge in juvenile detention puts pressure on Childline’s Appropriate Adult service

Mon 26th Sep, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th September 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Hockey calls EGM after it finds itself without a committee

27th September 2022

Sports
Joelle Moreno joins basketball’s Bristol Flyers

27th September 2022

Sports
Athletics holds meeting as plans for Lathbury opening nears

27th September 2022

Sports
Gibraltar in narrow defeat against Georgia after showing they can threaten when given offensive options

27th September 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022