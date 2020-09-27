Gym users must wear masks, but not whilst exercising
Gym users, whilst not involved in training exercises, were added to the list of sports people who must now wear masks. Following legislation published on the use of masks notifications were these weekend made to gym users across numerous sports in relation to the now compulsory use of masks when attending gyms. Among the many...
