Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gymnasts compete in Bath Open via online means

By Stephen Ignacio
5th July 2021

Gibraltar’s rhythmic gymnasts did not miss out on the opportunity to compete this weekend participating in the Bath Open 2021. With the Tercentenary Sports Hall set up for competition, cameras at the ready and online access Gibraltar’s team of gymnasts became one of the over 250 gymnasts that participated in this weekend’s extravaganza. Sixteen clubs...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Dr Cassaglia awarded costs in bullying case appeal

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Local News

Back in the driving seat at Transport, Balban mulls plan to slow down traffic

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian man dies in Ghana while volunteering for charity

Sun 4th Jul, 2021

Local News

Royal Navy submarine docks in Gibraltar ahead of maiden call by HMS Prince of Wales

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Sports

Andalusian hockey selections cancels visit to Gibraltar at last minute

Sun 4th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar young sports people look forward to summer sports programme

5th July 2021

Sports
Capacity crowds on biggest courts was ‘always part of the plan’ for Wimbledon

5th July 2021

Sports
How the four Euro 2020 semi-finalists compare in numbers

5th July 2021

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps have new summer signings

4th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021