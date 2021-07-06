Gymnasts compete in Bath Open via online means
Gibraltar’s rhythmic gymnasts did not miss out on the opportunity to compete this weekend participating in the Bath Open 2021. With the Tercentenary Sports Hall set up for competition, cameras at the ready and online access Gibraltar’s team of gymnasts became one of the over 250 gymnasts that participated in this weekend’s extravaganza. Sixteen clubs...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here