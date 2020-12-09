Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Dec, 2020

Half of UK adults ‘worried about mental health of a loved one this Christmas’

By Press Association
9th December 2020

By Jemma Crew, PA Social Affairs Correspondent

More than half of UK adults are worried about the mental health of a loved one over Christmas, according to a survey.

And almost a third are feeling anxious or stressed in the run-up to the festive period, polling commissioned by the Mental Health Foundation found.

Some 54% are concerned about someone else’s mental health, with 38% worried about relatives, 31% about friends, 27% about partners or spouses and 28% about children.

And 31% are feeling anxious or stressed, while 42% are feeling happy, hopeful or excited about Christmas.

YouGov surveyed 2,109 adults in the UK between November 24 and 25.

Mark Rowland, chief executive of the Mental Health Foundation, said the findings show that months into the pandemic “compassion is still alive in the UK”.

Mr Rowland added: “Given the huge challenges we have faced in 2020, people have a range of emotions right now including anxiety, relief and hopefulness. Many people are concerned for the wellbeing of others which is especially important as we know the pandemic has not affected all communities equally.

“Now is a time for rediscovering the power of kindness – both in private and public life.”

