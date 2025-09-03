Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 3rd Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Hand fans and hats to be distributed on National Day

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
3rd September 2025

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group will distribute National Day branded foldable hand fans and hats as part of this year’s celebrations.

The items will be available from 9.30am on National Day in front of the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned, on a first come, first served basis.

The group said the initiative aims to help people keep cool with a decorated hand fan and provide shade with a red or white hat while joining in the community spirit of the day.

Most Read

Local News

Enforcement action taken to recover outstanding tax arrears

Tue 2nd Sep, 2025

Local News

Chief Minister welcomes UCLA Jewish students to Gibraltar

Mon 1st Sep, 2025

UK/Spain News

Sir Keir Starmer and Pedro Sanchez to boost UK/Spain trade cooperation in London meeting

Wed 3rd Sep, 2025

Local News

Suspension of goods mail to USA affects Gibraltar Post Office

Mon 1st Sep, 2025

Local News

Nicholas Martin returns to Gibraltar after 25 years with ‘Destello Azul’

Wed 27th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Bruzon in St Helena for Commonwealth observer mission

3rd September 2025

Local News
Applications open for second round of Covid Fund

3rd September 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Electricity Authority on Eastside power outage

3rd September 2025

Local News
SSAFA Gibraltar chairman recognised with Sir James Gildea Award

3rd September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025