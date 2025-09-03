Hand fans and hats to be distributed on National Day

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group will distribute National Day branded foldable hand fans and hats as part of this year’s celebrations.

The items will be available from 9.30am on National Day in front of the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned, on a first come, first served basis.

The group said the initiative aims to help people keep cool with a decorated hand fan and provide shade with a red or white hat while joining in the community spirit of the day.