Handwritten parchment offers glimpse of the young Nelson
A piece of folded parchment inscribed with a few lines of handwritten script dating back to 1779 and bearing the name of Horatio Nelson is the subject of a new book by Gibraltar Archivist Anthony Pitaluga. The book ‘Nelson's Remarks’ is the journey of the authentication of the document of the account by Nelson of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here