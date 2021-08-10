Hankin returns to Cordoba
Gibraltar U21 goalkeeper Jaylan Hankin has made a return to Cordoba CF after a loan spell last season with Extremadura. The young keeper, tipped as one of Gibraltar young talents, has started in two of the first eleven for Cordoba in their pre-season matches against Marbella and Recreativo. Cordoba coming away with a 4-3 victory...
