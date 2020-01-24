Hard fight in second round for top seeds
Round 2 by John Saunders After round two of the Gibraltar Masters tournament, played on Wednesday at the Caleta Hotel, 33 players remain on the maximum score of two points out of two, of whom 31 are grandmasters and two have the lesser title of international master. The most surprising result occurred when 19-year-old Kazakh...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here