Tue 29th Jul, 2025

Harley Davidson Club Gibraltar to host 20th anniversary bike rally at Casemates

By Chronicle Staff
28th July 2025

The Harley Davidson Club Gibraltar will host its 20th anniversary Harley Davidson and Custom Bike Rally on Saturday August 2 at Casemates Square.

The annual event has become a popular gathering for locals, tourists and motorcycle enthusiasts from across Europe, attracting participants from countries including Poland, Sweden, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Organisers expect around 800 motorbikes to take part in this year’s rally. The event will feature a static display of Harley Davidson and custom motorcycles at Casemates, with free entry and parking.

Festivities will begin at 10.30am with a meet-and-greet accompanied by music from a DJ. At 2.30pm, bikers will ride along Main Street in a Rock tour that ends at the Harley Davidson Club Gibraltar’s clubhouse at Lathbury Barracks.

An after party will follow from 3pm, featuring drinks, hot food, and live music from Jukebox Fever, Come in Leon, and Peter and Andrew. Presentations by participating clubs will take place during the event, which is expected to conclude at around 9pm.

