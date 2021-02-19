Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Harry and Meghan confirm they have stepped down as working royals

The Duke of Sussex with children playing rugby in the Buckingham Palace gardens, London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Queen Elizabeth II that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family. Pic by Yui Mok

By Press Association
19th February 2021

By Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed they will not be returning as working members of the royal family, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Harry and Meghan quit as senior working royals in March 2020 to earn their own money in the US, where they have signed deals with Spotify and Netflix estimated to be worth more than £100 million.

Stepping down as working royals also means the couple will not be able to hold on to their military, Commonwealth and some other patronages.

The Sussexes, who are expecting their second child, are poised for their “intimate” interview about their lives with chat show queen Oprah Winfrey.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family.

“Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.

“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Junta eases restrictions on movement between municipalities as virus cases descend

Thu 18th Feb, 2021

Local News

Caution advised as Portuguese Men O’War washed up on eastern shoreline

Thu 18th Feb, 2021

Local News

‘Mr Picardo, 17 million Iranians know who you are’

Thu 18th Feb, 2021

Local News

With thousands vaccinated, Dr Rawal urges caution

Tue 16th Feb, 2021

Local News

Nine-year-old Gibraltarian questions NASA in Mars landing press conference

Fri 19th Feb, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Fatberg the ‘size of a small bungalow’ removed from London sewer

19th February 2021

UK/Spain News
Coronavirus infections continue to fall across the UK

19th February 2021

UK/Spain News
What Covid-19 data is Boris Johnson likely to use for his road map?

19th February 2021

UK/Spain News
Junta eases restrictions on movement between municipalities as virus cases descend

18th February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021