Fri 26th Sep, 2025

Harry McNulty selected for England futsal squad

By Stephen Ignacio
26th September 2025

Local footballer Harry McNulty has been selected for the England Under 19 Futsal Development Programme.  
He is one of 20 young players who will attend several FA training camps to provide the necessary technical, physical and wellbeing support to the squad in the run-up to the UEFA Under 19s European Futsal Championships. These will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan in 2027. 
Although he was born in England and he has an English father, Harry, 17, grew up in Gibraltar and went to St Joseph’s and then on to Westside.  
When he was later offered a football scholarship at Repton School in England, he leapt at the chance.   
With its origins in South America, futsal is exciting and fast-paced.
Played by teams of five players on hard pitches - often indoors - it places an emphasis on technical skills in tight, restricted spaces. 
The futsal ball is smaller and heavier than a normal football, meaning that the action is usually on the ground rather than in the air. 
While many players become futsal specialists, others enjoy playing the game to improve their technique and control for the full eleven-a-side game. 
“Futsal is a completely different game,” said Harry. 
“It’s very fast and you’ve always got to be aware of spaces in relation to your team-mates.  You also need great technical skill.”
“I play the ‘fixo’ position – it’s a Portuguese term, literally meaning ‘fixed’.” 
“I act as a defensive midfielder in front of my goalkeeper.”
“Obviously, I was extremely excited and proud when I heard that I’d been selected.”
Dr Elaine Flores, Harry’s mum, added: “Harry has always been a dedicated and disciplined sportsman.”
“I think it’s wonderful that he has been picked for the FA squad and I’ll be bursting with pride when I see him running out to play for England.”

