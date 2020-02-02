Harvey Dixon wins 10km Flat (Eastside) - (inclusive of special feature behind the scenes video)
The GAAA held its fourth Road road runners league race this Sunday morning. The 10km Flat (Eastside) would take runners from the Sundial up through Devil’s Tower Road to Both Worlds where they would turn back and head to Winston Churchill Avenue before entering Line Wall Road to Ragged Staff before coming back to the...
