Harvey stamps his mark on his return to the Rock
The GAAA three race Christmas festive extravaganza proved to be the place where Harvey Dixon stamped his mark as one of Gibraltar’s present top athletes. Harvey, who turned his sights to the professional side of the sport a couple of years ago, made his return to the Rock with the 3000m track event on Friday...
