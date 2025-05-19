‘Healthy Eating Adventures’ book to be made available in Gibraltar schools

The Department of Education has purchased 30 copies of Healthy Eating Adventures, a children’s book created by ‘Balanced Being’, one of this year’s Young Enterprise teams. The books will be distributed across all Gibraltar schools.

The team of nine students from Bayside School met with the Director of Education, Keri Scott, to present the book and discuss its educational aims.

A spokesperson for ‘Balanced Being’ said: “We are very grateful to the Director of Education for her time and interest.”

“During the meeting, we highlighted the interactive design and the principal aim of making healthy eating enjoyable for children, encouraging positive habits through fun and engaging content.”

“We are so proud of our book and the support from the community has been overwhelming.”

Healthy Eating Adventures is now in hundreds of Gibraltar homes, but it’s fantastic to know that many copies are also being made available in our schools.”

The book, aimed at children aged five to ten, promotes healthy eating and lifestyle choices. Since its launch, the group has sold around 300 copies and held several promotional events, including school talks and public activities.

The latest event, held at the Alameda Gardens Education Centre on Sunday, featured activities such as a butterfly walk and Zumba fitness sessions, with over 100 children attending.