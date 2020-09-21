Hearing Loss Awareness Week starts today

Today marks the start of Hearing Loss Awareness week with the International Day of the Deaf and the lighting of the Moorish Castle with the GHITA charity colours.

The Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association is also launching a new quality clear window facemask product.

“We are building from the Equality Department and Civil Contingency initiative of introducing and encouraging the use of windowed facemasks,” GHITA said in a statement.

“The use of these masks not only supports communication with those individuals who rely on lip reading but also allows customer facing staff to continue to greet their customers with a smile.”

GHITA is the official reseller of HiHo Solutions Window Clear Facemasks for Gibraltar and all proceeds will go to GHITA and GHITA community projects.

For more information on the charity visit: http://www.ghita.gi