Heartache for Sloggers as they come undone on final day
After a weekend in which Sloggers were able to grab points from both eventual finalists Tarik and Calpe Giants, their hopes of a final day of play in the Fancode European Cricket T10 Gibraltar on Wednesday disappeared as they came undone against Pirates. Tuesday saw the deciding match which would see who would play in...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here