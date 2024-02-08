Heavy Rain Alert: Gibraltar braces for deluge as frontal system approaches, risk of flooding and travel disruptions

An active frontal system is expected to move in from the west Thursday night (February 8) into Friday (February 9).

This is expected to bring the risk of heavy and prolonged rain to the Rock.

Accumulations may reach 25-50 mm in a six-hour period but are not currently expected to exceed 50 mm within a six-hour period.

However, total accumulations from Thursday to Friday may exceed 50 mm.

Local flooding in prone locations can be expected as well as difficult travel conditions.