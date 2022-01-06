Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Heavy sanctions imposed for brawls during Lions v Europa Point match

By Stephen Ignacio
6th January 2022

The Gibraltar FA have published the decision of the disciplinary board following on from the incidents at the end of the recent Gibraltar National League fixture between Europa Point FC and Lions Gibraltar FC.
The match was disrupted in the final minutes by players and technical staff confronting each other is some ugly scenes which were broadcast during the live streaming of the match.
The Gibraltar FA has announced “The following disciplinary sanctions have been issued:
 
Europa Point FC:
1. £300.00 fine for bringing the game and the Gibraltar FA into disrepute.
2. Mark Tivey: 6 Match Suspension & £50.00 fine for involvement in a mass brawl and assaulting an opponent. 

Lions Gibraltar FC:
1. £500.00 fine for bringing the game and the Gibraltar FA into disrepute.
2. Adan Calvo Guerrero: 10 Match Suspension & £150.00 fine for involvement in a mass bawl and assulting opponents. 
3. Antonio Sanchez Cintas: 6 Match Suspension & £50.00 fine for involvement in a mass brawl and assaulting an opponent.  
4. Jose Maria Marin Criado: 10 Match Suspension & £100.00 fine  for involvement in a mass brawl and assaulting an opponent. “

