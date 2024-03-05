Hebrew Primary School design personalised packages for cancer patients

The pupils of the Hebrew Primary School have taken part in The Alegría Project a local initiative launched to give care package plans for Cancer patients.

The bundles contain artwork designed by Hebrew Primary School children and warm messages of encouragement aimed at bringing some relief to patients and thus making a positive impact on their wellbeing.

The idea was conceived by Deborah Mattana, inspired by her experience working with charities in the UK.

“This project has been launched in memory of a close relative, Alegría Benarroch, in collaboration with Robert Lomax – Headteacher at Hebrew Primary School, Cancer Relief and private donors as a means of expressing thanks to staff and volunteers at the Centre for their assistance during challenging times throughout Ms Benarroch’s illness,” said Ms Mattana.

“It is also an attempt to bring much needed comfort to patients undergoing care and/or treatment for their illness.”

Another of the aims of the initiative was for young children to learn the importance of charitable work, solidarity and family values within the local community.

Ms Mattana added, “Ms Benarroch was known to many of the children in the local community, so it was clear from the outset that children ought to be involved in this legacy project.”

“Besides, from an educational perspective, I believe it is vital for all children to develop a sense of charitable awareness from a young age and I have been extremely fortunate to have worked in close collaboration with Mr Lomax and HPS to make this possible.”

“I am also very grateful to our private donors, business sponsors and collaborators, including Eroski Gibraltar, Gamma Architects, Calpe Pharmacy, Bell Pharmacy, Miss Shapes, Deli Express, S.M. Seruya Ltd, and Stagnetto Bros, amongst others, Cancer Relief staff, and individual volunteers of all ages who have generously given their skills, time and funds to enable this project to come to life,” she added.