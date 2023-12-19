Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Hebrew School celebrates Chanukah

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
19th December 2023

Children enjoyed a Chanukah lunchtime party last Friday at the Hebrew Primary School.

