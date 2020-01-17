Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Heirlooms handed down by royal photographer up for auction

By Eyleen Gomez
17th January 2020

By Matthew Cooper
A skirt, bodice and bloomers owned by Queen Victoria are set to go under the hammer - more than a century after they were handed to a royal photographer.

The clothing, including a pair of boots thought to have belonged to the monarch, was passed down the generations after being presented to royal warrant-holder Alexander Lamont Henderson, and is being sold by his great-great-grandson Roderick Williams.

Derbyshire-based auction house Hansons is selling off the "almost complete" outfit next week and has given the boots alone a guide price of between £1,500 and £2,000.

Mr Williams, an electrical engineer from Coltishall, near Norwich, said: "Queen Victoria's clothing and boots are family heirlooms which were originally given to my great-great-grandfather, Alexander Lamont Henderson.

"He worked as a royal photographer for Queen Victoria up to her death in 1901 and we think the clothes were probably given to him by servants in the royal household, perhaps in return for taking photographs of them."

The lots, being auctioned off on Monday, are expected to attract international interest and could net around £15,000 - a similar sum paid for a pair of Queen Victoria's bloomers, a chemise, and a nightdress at a Hansons sale a decade ago.

Mr Williams, 63, added: "We think Alexander caught Queen Victoria's attention thanks to his experimental colour work with glass plate lantern slides and enamels.

"She commissioned several coloured enamel pictures. These included portraits of her husband, Prince Albert, and her Scottish attendant, John Brown, plus views of the Royal Mausoleum at Frogmore.

"When my great-great-grandfather died in 1907, the clothing was passed down through the generations. It's been kept in a wardrobe. I'm selling it now as I need to make some space.

"However, I'm not parting with Alexander's glass plate negatives and enamel pictures, which are of a very high quality. He was an extremely talented photographer."

Hansons owner Charles Hanson said: "As an auctioneer it's always wonderful to handle living history. In a turbulent world, we can look back at one of our greatest monarchs.

"Victoria was queen from 1837 to 1901 and had a deep impact on her country. Her leather ankle boots show how dainty and narrow her feet were.

"They are around a size 4 and the design paved the way to the Chelsea boot. The makers, J Sparks-Hall of London, claimed she wore their boots daily."
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Cross-border operation targets people-trafficking network using Gibraltar as gateway to Europe

Sun 12th Jan, 2020

Features

Childline’s new CEO highlights sharp increase in calls

Thu 16th Jan, 2020

Local News

Some 150 houses left at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Local News

Father and son agree to extradition in people-trafficking investigation

Wed 15th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Five ways to get fussy eaters to love their vegetables

17th January 2020

Features
New year, no alcohol for some in Dry January challenge

17th January 2020

Features
Here’s looking at ‘Dry January’

17th January 2020

Features
SPONSORED CONTENT: This month take up the Veganuary challenge

16th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020