Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Henry Sacramento in belly dance festival

By Chronicle Staff
23rd May 2024

Henry Sacramento has just returned from Vienna after being a guest at a belly dance festival.

During his stay, he gave two master classes.

He was first invited to attend in 2001 and again in 2017, after he won the title of world champion in Hungary in both solo and duet with Susan Soiza.

“It has been an amazing experience to perform for such an appreciative audience, some drove for three hours just to see him perform again,” Mr Sacramento said.

“Having to sign autographs seemed surreal.”

Mr Sacramento remains fit and active at his age and is one of the few male dancers, having learnt the art from one of the best.

Most Read

Local News

New restaurant and facilities proposed for Western Beach

Mon 20th May, 2024

Brexit

Sanchez says treaty negotiators ‘very close to historic milestone’ agreement

Wed 22nd May, 2024

Local News

Dual demonstrations spotlight polarised views on Gaza conflict, amid fears of community division

Mon 20th May, 2024

UK/Spain News

Treaty negotiations to continue as Sunak calls July 4 election

Wed 22nd May, 2024

Local News

Governor approves appointment of new Supreme Court judge

Fri 10th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Levi Attias to astound audience in mentalism show next month

23rd May 2024

Features
GibraltarPass receives Travel and Tourism Award for ‘Best Multi-Attraction Experiences Provider’

23rd May 2024

Features
Dates announced for Gib Fair

23rd May 2024

Features
Alabaré veterans return to Lord Airey’s Battery for more restoration work

22nd May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024