Henry Sacramento in belly dance festival

Henry Sacramento has just returned from Vienna after being a guest at a belly dance festival.

During his stay, he gave two master classes.

He was first invited to attend in 2001 and again in 2017, after he won the title of world champion in Hungary in both solo and duet with Susan Soiza.

“It has been an amazing experience to perform for such an appreciative audience, some drove for three hours just to see him perform again,” Mr Sacramento said.

“Having to sign autographs seemed surreal.”

Mr Sacramento remains fit and active at his age and is one of the few male dancers, having learnt the art from one of the best.