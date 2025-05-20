Hercules Gators Triumph over Bayside in a thrilling U 14 Girls encounter

In a nail biting showdown at the Tercentenary Sports Hall, Hercules Gators emerged victorious over Bayside basketball club with a final score of 53-49 sealing the u14 girls league competition. The gators showcased their skill establishing an 11 point lead at one point while Bayside demonstrated their resilience by clawing their way back at the end of the half, narrowing the gap to just 3 points 22-19.

The third period was a back and forth battle with lead constant changes keeping spectators on the edge of their seats. Noah Arranza shone brightly for the gators with 7 points while Erin Doherty kept the visitors in contention.

In the final period, both teams fought fiercely, with Noah Arranza’s 13 points helping secure Gators victory 53-49. Erin Dohertys’s impressive 10 points for Bayside highlighted her determination, but it was gators relentless spirit that ultimately triumphed.

(Hercules Gators 53 – N. Arranza 26, B. Bagu 14, C. Balban 11; Bayside 49 – A. Perez 16, E.Doherty)