Fri 17th Nov, 2023

Hercules grab surprise win

By Stephen Ignacio
17th November 2023

The Gibraltar Futsal premier division saw some excitment this weekend with results which saw some surprises.
Hercules who have struggled to find the form they showed last season, seemed to come alive this weekend grabbing three important points.
Bavaria, who have maintained a high momentum at the start of this season, although dominant in the first half and looking the most likely to take the three points found themselves unstuck in the second half and toppled. Hercules taking the three points with a 5-3 victory.
Europa who faced defeat last week against Lynx didn’t have it easy either against a Lions Gib side who bit back at them.
A match in which Europa would have felt they could walk away with ease saw them just nudge ahead and come away with a 6-4 victory.
Lynx, who are now showing that they are the team to watch out for boosted by their victory last week send Saxon’s hopes to keep their early momentum down a steep decline as Lynx put thirteen past them.
A 13-3 victory dealt a further blow to Saxon who had momentarily led the league table after the first two rounds and now find themselves dropping further down the table as many had predicted at the start of the season.
In the mid-table clash between Laguna and College 1975 there was ample to talk about with twelve goals scored in a match which saw College walk away with an 8-4 victory.
The results this weekend saw some significant changes to the table with Lions jumping into third place whilst Bavaria now sits fourth with Hercules in fifth.
Saxon, who had been riding high dropped to seventh place.
College’s first win of the season sees them now with three points although still at the foot of the table.
At the top Lynx keep their three point lead from Europa.

