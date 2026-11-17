By Orlando Yeats

You may recognise the title as a line from Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit, a song that captured the angst, frustration and rebellious spirit of a generation in the 1990s. It feels fitting when considering the limited entertainment options available to teenagers and young adults in Gibraltar today.

It was a group of concerned parents who approached me about this issue that motivated me to write this piece. Their complaint was simple: “Our children have nowhere to go and nothing to do in Gibraltar. When our generation was younger, we had choices.” Today, there are no dedicated entertainment venues for teenagers and that is a step backwards.

With so much social interaction now taking place through phones, we need to be mindful. As a parent, I am all too familiar with the struggle to manage children’s screen time, and many parents of older children tell me they face the same challenge. Research has linked problematic social media use with loneliness among young people. Online communication has its place, but it should not replace meeting people face to face. Those experiences help build the confidence, communication skills and relationships that matter throughout our personal and working lives. Our community should be helping create more opportunities to spend time together in person.

NEW VENUE FOR THEM

High rents and operating costs make dedicated venues difficult to sustain as an independent business, particularly when it depends on a few nights’ trade a week. Operators must cover costs that continue throughout the month while trying to keep prices affordable, no easy task in today’s marketplace.

If the private sector cannot make this type of venue viable on its own, Government should step in. That could mean making suitable premises available at reduced rent and supporting a regular programme of events through funding.

Any venue should of course reflect the new digital world we live in. Alongside space for events and socialising, it could include a studio where young people can record podcasts, film videos and develop creative skills together.

Through many years of working in the local events business, I saw the value of involving young people in shaping the programme. They brought fresh ideas and knew which artists and events appealed to their peers. That exchange of ideas helped keep the offering relevant. We need that same innovative, dynamic approach today, with a new generation given the opportunity to contribute its own energy and ideas.

YOUTH ENTERTAINMENT COUNCIL

My view is involving young people at a high level is key. A Youth Entertainment Council could give them a direct say in developing the programme, assessing demand and proposing ideas.

Helsinki, Finland, offers a useful comparison through its elected Youth Council and a separate Youth Budget process that involves young people in deciding which activities to fund.

A council here could represent the youth age group and their entertainment interests, work with experienced organisers and have a defined budget and responsibilities. It could work alongside an existing Government department, giving members practical experience in planning events, managing budgets and working with local businesses. They would have the opportunity to turn their ideas into something real while developing skills useful in their future careers.

MODERNISE THE GMF

This year’s Gibraltar Music Festival was a well organised three day event, but its line-up offered little for younger audiences in terms of headline artists. Future editions should have a dedicated day or separate event featuring artists with a stronger youth following.

There is room for more ambition in the programme, with bookings that reflect a wider range of musical tastes and give teenagers and young adults more to look forward to. This would be the perfect opportunity for a Youth entertainment Council to contribute valuable input.

There is also a case for being bolder with headline bookings and spending more where the commercial case supports it. With an open border with Spain, the potential audience extends beyond Gibraltar. The right artist, properly promoted across the region, could attract additional ticket sales and the GMF’s reputation would grow.

On and off, hit and miss events depending on the Government’s budget dosen’t work. An event needs to grow organically year on year in an upward trajectory of music offering and good event organisation.

#KeepItLocal - A WEEK-LONG FESTIVAL PROGRAMME

Programmes such as Malta Music Week link headline concerts with events at local business venues.

Gibraltar could develop a similar format, a main weekend event supported by smaller performances and events across participating venues. Local performers, who should be at the heart of it, would gain invaluable experience from performing alongside international artists, helping them develop their craft and strengthening Gibraltar’s music culture. Businesses could share the trade, and tourists would have more reasons to stay for the week.

Malta has made itself a strong reputation as an international destination for top-quality music events. With more ambitious thinking, there is no reason why Gibraltar couldn’t do the same.

BRINGING IT HOME

The shortage of suitable venues and regular events leaves many teenagers looking to Spain, with parents understandably worried about their safety away from home. Giving them more reasons to stay local should be part of our approach.

Young people need more choice when it comes to entertainment. We have talented local musicians and a strong music culture, supported by the hard work of MAG, whose contribution deserves recognition. We should build on that foundation to provide affordable places to go and regular events they want to attend here at home.

Their social lives matter, and giving them more opportunities to enjoy themselves in Gibraltar is worth investing in.

Orlando Yeats is a member of the GSD executive.