Heritage Festival Tours 2025 to showcase Gibraltar’s history

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has organised a series of historical tours as part of Heritage Week 2025, running from May 8 to May 11.

The tours, organised in collaboration with the Ministry for Tourism and Gibraltar Cultural Services, aim to provide opportunities for the public to engage with Gibraltar’s heritage. The tours will explore a variety of sites and periods from Gibraltar’s history and are open to all.

Friday May 9

Line Wall Circuit with licensed guides at 10:30am and 12:30pm

A walking tour along Line Wall Road exploring Gibraltar’s defensive walls, bastions, counterguards, and civic buildings, including Irish Town and John Mackintosh Square.

A Rocky Labyrinth: Explore the Northern End of our Old Town with Manolo Galliano at 5pm. Based on the book A Rocky Labyrinth, this tour will guide participants through the northern end of Gibraltar’s Old Town, exploring passageways, lanes, and patios.

Saturday May 10

A Rocky Labyrinth: Explore the Southern End of our Old Town with Manolo Galliano at 10am. This walking tour focuses on the southern end of Gibraltar’s Old Town, discovering lesser-known locations and the area’s rich history.

Guns Galore! Visit Victoria Battery with Francis Silva at 10am and 12noon. A visit to Victoria Battery, learning about the development of the Italian 100 Ton Guns and Victorian artillery.

Where they lay at peace: The history of Witham’s Cemetery with Dr Keith Farrell at 12noon and 2pm. A tour of Witham’s Cemetery, exploring the stories of notable individuals buried there. Tea and coffee will be served at the cottage.

Soldier On! Explore the history of the South District and Rosia Bay with Richard Garcia at 10.30am. A tour of key military sites in Gibraltar’s South District, concluding at Rosia Bay, famously linked to HMS Victory following the Battle of Trafalgar.

Sunday May 11

Traces of History: Explore Nun’s Well and Europa Point with Claire Montado at 10.30am.

A tour exploring Nun’s Well and Europa Point, covering periods from ancient history to the Second World War.

For further information or to purchase tickets, visit www.buytickets.gi.