Tue 15th Sep, 2020

Heritage Trust ‘Guns and Roses’ tour this weekend

By Press Association
15th September 2020

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will be hosting a ‘Guns and Roses’ tour of the Alameda Gardens this weekend.

The tour will be held on Saturday, September 19 at 10am at the Gardens and will be led by Chairman of the Heritage Trust Ian Balestrino.

The tour will focus on the ordnance (artillery, guns etc) and is open to anyone with free entry.

Those attending must book by calling 20042844 and should bring a mask and hand sanitiser for areas where social distancing cannot be maintained.

More information is available on their website: https://gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi

