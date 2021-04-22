Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Heritage Trust open-air painting competition next month

Last year's winner Karl Ullger

By Chronicle Staff
22nd April 2021

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will be holding its annual open-air painting and sketching competition on Saturday, May 8 and the theme this year is ‘Europa Flats’ in the area of Europa Point.

This year’s competition will be the 32nd anniversary of the event which has seen participation over the years from a wide range of Gibraltar’s artists – amateurs to professional.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic of 2020, we have continued this event and are delighted to be restoring and hosting an in-person competition this year where we hope to see as high a turnout of participants as we saw last year,” the Heritage Trust said in a statement.

Registration of participants will take place on site, on the day as from 9am until 12:30pm.

Pre-registration and Rules of the competition will also be made available on our website.

Painting/sketching must take place between 9am and 5pm. Any type of traditional artistic media will be accepted.

Participants must supply their own art materials. Entries should not be larger than 76cm x 60cm.

On completion, participants will be required to hand in their entries to a representative of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust at the Trust Office at 13 John Mackintosh Square. All entries must be handed in by the deadline of 5pm.

The competition is divided into four groups: Adults (aged 17 and over), Juniors (aged 11 to 16), Children (aged 7-10), Infants (aged 6 and under).

The top prize in the adults category is the Cultural Services Award with a £1,000 cash prize, adults 2nd prize is £400 and 3rd prize is £200.

David Gladstone Prize for Most Promising Artist judged from entries in Junior, Children and Infant categories includes £50 plus a shield.

Junior prizes include £125, £75, £50 for first, second and third place in this category.

Children prizes include vouchers worth £50, £30 and £20 and infant prizes include vouchers worth £25, £15 and £10.

Most Read

Local News

Royal Navy confirms names of Gib Squadron’s new patrol boats

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

Memoir recalls ‘potentially explosive’ 2017 stand-off between RGP and MoD

Tue 20th Apr, 2021

Local News

Carpe Diem set for 21-km charity run for GBC Open Day

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Local News

Covid vaccine registry closes on Friday, Govt warns

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Apalósbreeze releases latest album ‘Heart in my Mouth’

22nd April 2021

Features
GIDA competes in IDF Online World Championships

22nd April 2021

Features
Eight clever tips to save you money when shopping online

22nd April 2021

Features
The more brains scientists study, the weaker the evidence for sex differences

22nd April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021