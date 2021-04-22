Heritage Trust open-air painting competition next month

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will be holding its annual open-air painting and sketching competition on Saturday, May 8 and the theme this year is ‘Europa Flats’ in the area of Europa Point.

This year’s competition will be the 32nd anniversary of the event which has seen participation over the years from a wide range of Gibraltar’s artists – amateurs to professional.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic of 2020, we have continued this event and are delighted to be restoring and hosting an in-person competition this year where we hope to see as high a turnout of participants as we saw last year,” the Heritage Trust said in a statement.

Registration of participants will take place on site, on the day as from 9am until 12:30pm.

Pre-registration and Rules of the competition will also be made available on our website.

Painting/sketching must take place between 9am and 5pm. Any type of traditional artistic media will be accepted.

Participants must supply their own art materials. Entries should not be larger than 76cm x 60cm.

On completion, participants will be required to hand in their entries to a representative of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust at the Trust Office at 13 John Mackintosh Square. All entries must be handed in by the deadline of 5pm.

The competition is divided into four groups: Adults (aged 17 and over), Juniors (aged 11 to 16), Children (aged 7-10), Infants (aged 6 and under).

The top prize in the adults category is the Cultural Services Award with a £1,000 cash prize, adults 2nd prize is £400 and 3rd prize is £200.

David Gladstone Prize for Most Promising Artist judged from entries in Junior, Children and Infant categories includes £50 plus a shield.

Junior prizes include £125, £75, £50 for first, second and third place in this category.

Children prizes include vouchers worth £50, £30 and £20 and infant prizes include vouchers worth £25, £15 and £10.