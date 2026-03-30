Heritage Trust to hold annual painting competition in WWII Tunnels

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will hold its 37th Annual Painting Competition on Saturday May 9, with this year’s theme focused on the WWII Tunnels.

The Trust is collaborating with Wright Tech Media and has invited artists to the tunnels, described as Gibraltar’s WWII experience, where participants will be able to work inside the site itself.

The Trust said the setting would offer artists “a dramatic backdrop” and hoped the theme would encourage participants to explore the site while drawing attention to the importance of preserving Gibraltar’s built heritage.

Registration will take place on site on the day between 9am and 12.30pm.

Participants who wish to pre-register may do so through an online form, but must still attend on the day to have their paintings stamped.

With the exception of school participants, painting and sketching must take place on location between 9am and 5pm.

The Trust said any type of traditional artistic media would be accepted, provided it is respectful to the site, noting that materials such as spray paint could stain.

Participants must provide their own materials and set-up, and entries must not be larger than 76cm by 60cm.

Completed works must be handed in by 5pm to a representative of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust at the Trust’s office at 13 John Mackintosh Square.

The Trust has advised prospective entrants to consult its Rules and Regulations 2026, which are available on its website or from its office.

The competition is divided into four categories: adults aged 18 and over, juniors aged 11 to 17, children aged seven to 10, and infants aged six and under.

In the adult category, first prize is £1,000, with second and third prizes of £400 and £200 respectively.

In the junior category, first prize is £250 and the William Serfaty Shield, while second and third prizes are £150 and £100.

In the children’s category, the prizes are vouchers of £50, £30 and £20, while in the infant category the prizes are vouchers of £25, £15 and £10.

There will also be a David Gladstone Prize for Most Promising Artist in the junior, children and infant categories, with an award of £100 and a shield.

The winners will be announced and prizes presented on Thursday May 21 at 6.30pm at the GEMA Art Gallery.

An exhibition of entries will open to the public from Thursday May 21 until Friday June 13.