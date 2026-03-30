Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Heritage Trust to hold annual painting competition in WWII Tunnels

By Chronicle Staff
30th March 2026

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will hold its 37th Annual Painting Competition on Saturday May 9, with this year’s theme focused on the WWII Tunnels.

The Trust is collaborating with Wright Tech Media and has invited artists to the tunnels, described as Gibraltar’s WWII experience, where participants will be able to work inside the site itself.

The Trust said the setting would offer artists “a dramatic backdrop” and hoped the theme would encourage participants to explore the site while drawing attention to the importance of preserving Gibraltar’s built heritage.

Registration will take place on site on the day between 9am and 12.30pm.

Participants who wish to pre-register may do so through an online form, but must still attend on the day to have their paintings stamped.

With the exception of school participants, painting and sketching must take place on location between 9am and 5pm.

The Trust said any type of traditional artistic media would be accepted, provided it is respectful to the site, noting that materials such as spray paint could stain.

Participants must provide their own materials and set-up, and entries must not be larger than 76cm by 60cm.

Completed works must be handed in by 5pm to a representative of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust at the Trust’s office at 13 John Mackintosh Square.

The Trust has advised prospective entrants to consult its Rules and Regulations 2026, which are available on its website or from its office.

The competition is divided into four categories: adults aged 18 and over, juniors aged 11 to 17, children aged seven to 10, and infants aged six and under.

In the adult category, first prize is £1,000, with second and third prizes of £400 and £200 respectively.

In the junior category, first prize is £250 and the William Serfaty Shield, while second and third prizes are £150 and £100.

In the children’s category, the prizes are vouchers of £50, £30 and £20, while in the infant category the prizes are vouchers of £25, £15 and £10.

There will also be a David Gladstone Prize for Most Promising Artist in the junior, children and infant categories, with an award of £100 and a shield.

The winners will be announced and prizes presented on Thursday May 21 at 6.30pm at the GEMA Art Gallery.

An exhibition of entries will open to the public from Thursday May 21 until Friday June 13.

Most Read

Local News

Royal Navy surveillance ship sails into Gib, as Lyme Bay set for mine countermeasure refit

Sun 29th Mar, 2026

Sports

Tyrone lifts Commonwealth and WBC belt in twelve round title fight

Sun 29th Mar, 2026

Local News

April 10 treaty deadline ‘may slip’, CM says

Thu 26th Mar, 2026

Brexit

Treaty Bill published in Gib as Spanish cabinet approves emergency spending on border infrastructure

Wed 25th Mar, 2026

Local News

GFRS protest ‘misleading narrative’ in pay dispute

Thu 26th Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th March 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
St Bernard’s Lower Primary School marks Science Week with hands-on learning

30th March 2026

Features
GAMPA Seniors win Best Play in this year’s Drama Festival

30th March 2026

Features
St Joseph’s Lower Primary School marks African Day

30th March 2026

Features
A celebration of married life

29th March 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026