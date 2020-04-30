Heritage Trust to hold ‘view from window’ painting competition

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust is inviting people to take part in its annual painting and sketching competition to be held on May 9, adding that it will be a “powerful social record of the many perspectives of life in Gibraltar at this time”.

Working with the current lockdown rules in place, the theme for will be “the view from my window”.

Participants are asked to capture a view from a window in their home that shows a bit of Gibraltar on this day.

“The Trust hopes that the more relaxed timeframe for the competition encourages whole households to take part and that many will use the opportunity for distraction through the form of art,” the Gibraltar Heritage Trust said in a statement.

“The finished entries, potentially in the future, will be a powerful social record of the many perspectives of life in Gibraltar at this time.”

In a change to previous years, the competition will be open for a 24-hour period which will allow entrants to choose the time of day to be captured.

Registration for the competition will open at 9am on May 9, requiring participants to send a photograph of their chosen view against their blank canvas or chosen media.

However, participants are also required to sign up via an online booking form which can be found on the Gibraltar Heritage Trust website and social media pages.

Further details and full rules are available in the Competition Rules on the Trust’s website.

The traditional Junior and Children’s categories have been adjusted this year to align with the new school years.

School children will be invited to take part on May 7 through their Home Learning Platforms so should look out for details on there.

Top prize in the adult section is once again £1,000, with support from Gibraltar Cultural Services, £400 for the 2nd Prize and £200 for the 3rd Prize.

Any type of traditional artistic media will be accepted, the Gibraltar Heritage Trust said.

On completion, participants will be required to photograph or scan their piece and email it through to art@gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi by 9am on May 10.

The entry is not permitted to be worked on further once the photograph is submitted.