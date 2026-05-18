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Mon 18th May, 2026

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Features

Heritage Trust to host ‘Sabotage!’ book event

By Chronicle Staff
18th May 2026

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will host a commemorative event on Saturday, July 4 marking the anniversary of the death of Polish General Wladyslaw Sikorski.

The event, to be held at Leisure Cinemas at 10.30am, will include a presentation and book signing for Sabotage! An In-Depth Investigation of the 1943 Liberator Crash that Killed Polish General Sikorski.

The book, by Garth Barnard and Chris Wroblewski, examines the crash of the B-24 Liberator aircraft in Gibraltar on July 4, 1943.

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust said the crash remains one of the most enduring wartime controversies, with the book offering fresh analysis, discoveries and investigative insight into the incident.

Mr Wroblewski, one of the book’s co-authors, will give a talk on the research behind the publication, as well as the debates and theories surrounding the crash and the challenges of revisiting a case marked by secrecy for more than 80 years.

The event will also include an open question and answer session, followed by a book signing.

Copies of Sabotage! are available from the Trust shop at The Main Guard, 13 John Mackintosh Square, and further copies will be available at the event.

The Trust said hosting the event on the anniversary of General Sikorski’s death would serve as both a literary gathering and a moment of remembrance, while also exploring Gibraltar’s role in events during the Second World War.

Entry is free and bookings can be made by visiting or calling the Trust shop on 20042844, or through the registration form on www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi

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