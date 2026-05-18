Young Shakespeare Company performs ‘Macbeth’ for over 2,000 pupils

More than 2,000 students from Gibraltar’s upper primary and secondary schools attended performances of Macbeth by the Young Shakespeare Company last week.

The company staged two performances a day, with each session including an interactive introduction followed by a modern-day version of the play.

Several students were also selected from the audience to take part in specific roles during the performances.

A dedicated session was held for LSF students, allowing them to engage with the production in a focused setting.

The company also delivered a workshop at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre as part of Gibraltar Cultural Services’ development and educational programme.

The workshop, attended by students from Bayside School, GAMPA and Theatre Makers, focused on “acting Shakespeare” and gave participants the chance to work with professional actors.

Gibraltar Cultural Services thanked the John Mackintosh Educational Trust for sponsoring the project, as well as all participating schools for their support throughout the week.