Heritage Trust’s 2026 calendar celebrates 210 years of the Alameda Gardens

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has launched its 2026 calendar, marking the 210th anniversary of the opening of the Alameda Gardens.

Produced in collaboration with the Gibraltar Botanic Gardens and its Director, Dr Keith Bensusan, the calendar highlights the gardens’ historic and environmental significance.

Each month features period postcard illustrations from the collections of RM Clinton and RJM Garcia, reproduced with kind permission, alongside a “Flower of the Month” section showcasing plant species found within the gardens.

The calendar offers a glimpse into the early 20th century, focusing on the gardens as a space of leisure and conservation, and reflecting on how it has been shaped by generations of Gibraltarians over the past two centuries.

Proceeds will support the Gibraltar Heritage Trust’s work to preserve and promote Gibraltar’s heritage.

The calendar is priced at £9.00 and is available from the Main Guard Gift and Bookshop or online at www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi.

Members may purchase it for £8.00 with a valid membership card. Stock is limited.