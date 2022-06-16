Hewitt and Galliano in action today at World Cup of Darts

Gibraltar’s two talented young darts players Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano will today be representing Gibraltar in the 2022 Cazoo World Cup of Darts.

The twelfth edition of the PDC World Cup of Darts takes place from today 16th June until the 19th at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt, Germany.

Thirty-two teams will be participating with the top eight seeded and the remaining 24 teams being unseeded in the first round.

Gibraltar’s pair of Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano have a daunting task as they face Northern Ireland pair of Daryl Gurney and Brendan Dolan, seeded sixth in the rankings, above Germany and Scotland.

The latter represented by Peter Wright and John Henderson are the defending champions

The Gibraltar pair visited the GDA Youth Academy during one of the youth practice sessions prior to their departure to Germany.

GDA Youth Academy President said

“it makes us proud seeing how both Craig & Justin have developed as players in recent years, both of them have come through the Youth Ranks of the Gib Darts Academy, I have no doubt that this will only inspire the next generation of young talent coming through the system, especially knowing that Craig and Justin begun playing darts in the same Academy, Gibraltar is behind them”



2022 Cazoo World Cup of Darts

Schedule of Play

Thursday June 16 (1900 local time)

First Round x8

Denmark v Singapore

New Zealand v Switzerland

Republic of Ireland v Canada

Austria v Finland

Northern Ireland v Gibraltar

Wales v Philippines

Germany v Spain

Netherlands v Brazil

Friday June 17 (1900 local time)

First Round x8

Latvia v Hungary

Poland v USA

Sweden v South Africa

Portugal v Italy

Australia v Lithuania

England v Czech Republic

Scotland v Hong Kong

Belgium v Japan

Saturday June 18

Afternoon Session (1300 local time)

Second Round x4

Evening Session (1900 local time)

Second Round x4

Sunday June 19

Afternoon Session (1300 local time)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 local time)

Semi-Finals

Final

Draw Bracket

(1) England v Czech Republic

Latvia v Hungary

(8) Scotland v Hong Kong

Portugal v Italy

(4) Belgium v Japan

Poland v USA

(5) Australia v Lithuania

Sweden v South Africa

(2) Wales v Philippines

Austria v Finland

(7) Germany v Spain

Denmark v Singapore

(3) Netherlands v Brazil

Republic of Ireland v Canada

(6) Northern Ireland v Gibraltar

New Zealand v Switzerland