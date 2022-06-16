Hewitt and Galliano in action today at World Cup of Darts
Gibraltar’s two talented young darts players Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano will today be representing Gibraltar in the 2022 Cazoo World Cup of Darts.
The twelfth edition of the PDC World Cup of Darts takes place from today 16th June until the 19th at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt, Germany.
Thirty-two teams will be participating with the top eight seeded and the remaining 24 teams being unseeded in the first round.
Gibraltar’s pair of Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano have a daunting task as they face Northern Ireland pair of Daryl Gurney and Brendan Dolan, seeded sixth in the rankings, above Germany and Scotland.
The latter represented by Peter Wright and John Henderson are the defending champions
The Gibraltar pair visited the GDA Youth Academy during one of the youth practice sessions prior to their departure to Germany.
GDA Youth Academy President said
“it makes us proud seeing how both Craig & Justin have developed as players in recent years, both of them have come through the Youth Ranks of the Gib Darts Academy, I have no doubt that this will only inspire the next generation of young talent coming through the system, especially knowing that Craig and Justin begun playing darts in the same Academy, Gibraltar is behind them”
2022 Cazoo World Cup of Darts
Schedule of Play
Thursday June 16 (1900 local time)
First Round x8
Denmark v Singapore
New Zealand v Switzerland
Republic of Ireland v Canada
Austria v Finland
Northern Ireland v Gibraltar
Wales v Philippines
Germany v Spain
Netherlands v Brazil
Friday June 17 (1900 local time)
First Round x8
Latvia v Hungary
Poland v USA
Sweden v South Africa
Portugal v Italy
Australia v Lithuania
England v Czech Republic
Scotland v Hong Kong
Belgium v Japan
Saturday June 18
Afternoon Session (1300 local time)
Second Round x4
Evening Session (1900 local time)
Second Round x4
Sunday June 19
Afternoon Session (1300 local time)
Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (1900 local time)
Semi-Finals
Final
Draw Bracket
(1) England v Czech Republic
Latvia v Hungary
(8) Scotland v Hong Kong
Portugal v Italy
(4) Belgium v Japan
Poland v USA
(5) Australia v Lithuania
Sweden v South Africa
(2) Wales v Philippines
Austria v Finland
(7) Germany v Spain
Denmark v Singapore
(3) Netherlands v Brazil
Republic of Ireland v Canada
(6) Northern Ireland v Gibraltar
New Zealand v Switzerland