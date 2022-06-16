Hewitt and Galliano stamp their mark even though knocked out by Northern Ireland

Gibraltar’s two talented young darts players Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano represented Gibraltar in the 2022 Cazoo World Cup of Darts this Thursday.

They were to produce one of the most exciting matches of the night taking sixth seeded team Northern Ireland to the limits after staying in contention in the first six games.

The twelfth edition of the PDC World Cup of Darts taking place at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt, Germany sees thirty-two teams participating with the top eight seeded and the remaining 24 teams being unseeded in the first round.

Gibraltar’s pair of Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano had the daunting task of facing Northern Ireland pair of Daryl Gurney and Brendan Dolan, seeded sixth in the rankings, above Germany and Scotland.

The latter represented by Peter Wright and John Henderson are the defending champions.

Gibraltar’s pair put up an exciting performance that saw the match levelled at 3-3 with Galliano giving out a roar of delight as they levelled.

Northern Ireland, had to push hard to get themselves infront to go 4-3 ahead before clinching it in the end with a 5-3 win.

The Gibraltar pair visited the GDA Youth Academy during one of the youth practice sessions prior to their departure to Germany.

GDA Youth Academy President said

“it makes us proud seeing how both Craig & Justin have developed as players in recent years, both of them have come through the Youth Ranks of the Gib Darts Academy, I have no doubt that this will only inspire the next generation of young talent coming through the system, especially knowing that Craig and Justin begun playing darts in the same Academy, Gibraltar is behind them”

Their performance saw them stamp their mark on the international stage once again even though defeated. Once again Gibraltar bowing out with praise heaped from across the wider international darts community.