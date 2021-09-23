Hewitt could face Peter Wright in second round of Gibraltar Darts Trophy

Following this Thursday’s Host Nation Qualifiers local darts enthusiast will be looking towards the progress of the four Gibraltar participants in the PDC Gibraltar Darts Trophy taking place throughout the weekend.

Dyson Parody and Justin Bruton will be joined by youngsters Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt who qualified through on this Thursday evening.

Justin Hewitt could be facing Peter Wright if he gets past Callan Rydz.

Craig Galliano faces the prospect of playing Brendan Dolan if he gets past Mervyn King whilst Justin Broton could face Jonny Clayton if he beats Adam Smith-Neale. Dyson Parody first faces Kenny Neyens which would lead to a draw against Jose de Sousa.

2021 Gibraltar Darts Trophy

Tournament Draw Bracket - Second Round Onwards

(6) Michael Smith v Wayne Jones/Simon Whitlock

(11) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ryan Murray/Ted Evetts

(3) Peter Wright v Callan Rydz/Justin Hewitt

(14) Brendan Dolan v Mervyn King/Craig Galliano

(7) Jonny Clayton v Justin Broton/Adam Smith-Neale

(10) Krzysztof Ratajski v Ryan Searle/Martin Schindler

(2) Jose de Sousa v Dyson Parody/Kenny Neyens

(15) Mensur Suljovic v Boris Koltsov/Kim Huybrechts

(5) Gerwyn Price v Stephen Bunting/Florian Hempel

(12) Damon Heta v Adam Hunt/Geert Nentjes

(4) Michael van Gerwen v Patrik Kovacs/Rob Cross

(13) Danny Noppert v Andreas Harrysson/Keane Barry

(8) James Wade v John Henderson/Boris Krcmar

(9) Devon Petersen v Luke Humphries/Gabriel Clemens

(1) Joe Cullen v Martijn Kleermaker/Joe Murnan

(16) Nathan Aspinall v Ritchie Edhouse/Steve Beaton



Schedule of Play

Friday September 24

First Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Andreas Harrysson v Keane Barry

Martijn Kleermaker v Joe Murnan

Adam Hunt v Geert Nentjes

Host Nation Qualifier 1 v Adam Smith-Neale

Ryan Murray v Ted Evetts

Patrik Kovacs v Rob Cross

John Henderson v Boris Krcmar

Mervyn King v Host Nation Qualifier 3

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Stephen Bunting v Florian Hempel

Host Nation Qualifier 2 v Kenny Neyens

Ryan Searle v Martin Schindler

Wayne Jones v Simon Whitlock

Boris Koltsov v Kim Huybrechts

Callan Rydz v Host Nation Qualifier 4

Ritchie Edhouse v Steve Beaton

Luke Humphries v Gabriel Clemens

Saturday September 25

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Murray/Evetts

Brendan Dolan v King/Galliano

Danny Noppert v Harrysson/Barry

Damon Heta v Hunt/Nentjes

Mensur Suljovic v Koltsov/Huybrechts

Michael Smith v Jones/Whitlock

James Wade v Henderson/Krcmar

Krzysztof Ratajski v Searle/Schindler

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Jonny Clayton v Broton/Smith-Neale

Jose de Sousa v Parody/Neyens

Devon Petersen v Humphries/Clemens

Peter Wright v Rydz/Hewitt

Gerwyn Price v Bunting/Hempel

Michael van Gerwen v Kovacs/Cross

Joe Cullen v Kleermaker/Murnan

Nathan Aspinall v Edhouse/Beaton

Sunday September 26

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Sunday's games played in Draw Bracket order

Prize Fund

Winner - £25,000

Runner-up - £10,000

Semi-Finalists - £6,500

Quarter-Finalists - £5,000

Last 16 - £3,000

Last 32 - £2,000

Last 48 - £1,000

Total - £140,000