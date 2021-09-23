Hewitt could face Peter Wright in second round of Gibraltar Darts Trophy
Following this Thursday’s Host Nation Qualifiers local darts enthusiast will be looking towards the progress of the four Gibraltar participants in the PDC Gibraltar Darts Trophy taking place throughout the weekend.
Dyson Parody and Justin Bruton will be joined by youngsters Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt who qualified through on this Thursday evening.
Justin Hewitt could be facing Peter Wright if he gets past Callan Rydz.
Craig Galliano faces the prospect of playing Brendan Dolan if he gets past Mervyn King whilst Justin Broton could face Jonny Clayton if he beats Adam Smith-Neale. Dyson Parody first faces Kenny Neyens which would lead to a draw against Jose de Sousa.
2021 Gibraltar Darts Trophy
Tournament Draw Bracket - Second Round Onwards
(6) Michael Smith v Wayne Jones/Simon Whitlock
(11) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ryan Murray/Ted Evetts
(3) Peter Wright v Callan Rydz/Justin Hewitt
(14) Brendan Dolan v Mervyn King/Craig Galliano
(7) Jonny Clayton v Justin Broton/Adam Smith-Neale
(10) Krzysztof Ratajski v Ryan Searle/Martin Schindler
(2) Jose de Sousa v Dyson Parody/Kenny Neyens
(15) Mensur Suljovic v Boris Koltsov/Kim Huybrechts
(5) Gerwyn Price v Stephen Bunting/Florian Hempel
(12) Damon Heta v Adam Hunt/Geert Nentjes
(4) Michael van Gerwen v Patrik Kovacs/Rob Cross
(13) Danny Noppert v Andreas Harrysson/Keane Barry
(8) James Wade v John Henderson/Boris Krcmar
(9) Devon Petersen v Luke Humphries/Gabriel Clemens
(1) Joe Cullen v Martijn Kleermaker/Joe Murnan
(16) Nathan Aspinall v Ritchie Edhouse/Steve Beaton
Schedule of Play
Friday September 24
First Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Andreas Harrysson v Keane Barry
Martijn Kleermaker v Joe Murnan
Adam Hunt v Geert Nentjes
Host Nation Qualifier 1 v Adam Smith-Neale
Ryan Murray v Ted Evetts
Patrik Kovacs v Rob Cross
John Henderson v Boris Krcmar
Mervyn King v Host Nation Qualifier 3
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Stephen Bunting v Florian Hempel
Host Nation Qualifier 2 v Kenny Neyens
Ryan Searle v Martin Schindler
Wayne Jones v Simon Whitlock
Boris Koltsov v Kim Huybrechts
Callan Rydz v Host Nation Qualifier 4
Ritchie Edhouse v Steve Beaton
Luke Humphries v Gabriel Clemens
Saturday September 25
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Dirk van Duijvenbode v Murray/Evetts
Brendan Dolan v King/Galliano
Danny Noppert v Harrysson/Barry
Damon Heta v Hunt/Nentjes
Mensur Suljovic v Koltsov/Huybrechts
Michael Smith v Jones/Whitlock
James Wade v Henderson/Krcmar
Krzysztof Ratajski v Searle/Schindler
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Jonny Clayton v Broton/Smith-Neale
Jose de Sousa v Parody/Neyens
Devon Petersen v Humphries/Clemens
Peter Wright v Rydz/Hewitt
Gerwyn Price v Bunting/Hempel
Michael van Gerwen v Kovacs/Cross
Joe Cullen v Kleermaker/Murnan
Nathan Aspinall v Edhouse/Beaton
Sunday September 26
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Third Round
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Semi-Finals
Final
Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.
Sunday's games played in Draw Bracket order
Prize Fund
Winner - £25,000
Runner-up - £10,000
Semi-Finalists - £6,500
Quarter-Finalists - £5,000
Last 16 - £3,000
Last 32 - £2,000
Last 48 - £1,000
Total - £140,000