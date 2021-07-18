Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 18th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Hewitt & Negrette Qualify for the PDC World Cup of Darts

By Stephen Ignacio
18th July 2021

Justin Hewitt and Sean Negrette will represent Gibraltar in the Professional Darts Corporation’s (PDC) World Cup of Darts, having secured enough points from 5 out of 6 local qualifiers – Hewitt winning three of the qualifiers and Negrette two.
Hewitt and Negrette’s strong performances have seen them dominate the local events, with Hewitt having won the 5th qualifier after only losing three legs on the night. In the final he matched his performance of the previous week with an over 90 average, scoring heavily and finishing well.
This will be Hewitt’s second outing to the PDC’s World Cup of Darts whereas it will be Negrette’s inaugural debut. Hewitt, who partnered previously with Craig Galliano at the previous World Cup of Darts made headlines being the youngest players to have ever represented a country within the competition.
The PDC World Cup of Darts will be hosted in Jena, Germany between the 9th and 12th September 2021. The event will be televised on Sky Sports – an event that draws millions of viewers throughout the world.
‘Both competitors would like to thank their managers at Darting Promotions Ltd, their main sponsor Loxley Darts, and Visit Gibraltar. Special thanks go to Minister Vijay Daryanani for all of his support as well as Hewitt’s other sponsors Restsso and Keneth Navas Barristers and Solicitors.’

Most Read

Local News

Cases more than double in under a week and self-isolation rules tighten

Fri 16th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar welcomes UK’s newest aircraft carrier

Tue 6th Jul, 2021

Brexit

Convincing EU to sign up to New Year’s Eve agreement ‘hasn’t been easy’

Thu 15th Jul, 2021

Local News

Multiple arrests for drink-driving, drugs and violence as police report busy weekend

Sun 18th Jul, 2021

Local News

EasyJet's boomerang flight from Gatwick leaves passengers unhappy

Fri 9th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Basketball women’s squad withdraws from FIBA tournament due to Covid

17th July 2021

Sports
Bracara Match - Pistol shooting

17th July 2021

Sports
Brinton 3

17th July 2021

Sports
St Joseph crash out of Europa Conference League

15th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021