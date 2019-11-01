Hewitt off to Wigan
Justin Hewitt will today play in Wigan where he will once again represent Gibraltar Darts. The seventeen year old will be one of ninety-six competitors battling at the 2019 PDC Unicorn World Youth Championship qualifiers. The event brings together some of the top Under 24 competitors from across the world. THE PDC Unicorn World Youth...
